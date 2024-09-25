Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Drops By 79.4%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the August 31st total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 1.7 %

FUJIY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 120,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FUJIFILM has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.43.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that FUJIFILM will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

