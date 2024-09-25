Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Rises By 275.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of GCMGW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 1,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.07.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

