Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Rises By 275.0%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of GCMGW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 1,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.07.
