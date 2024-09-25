Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Grows By 255.9%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
GeoVax Labs Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of GOVXW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.
About GeoVax Labs
