Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Grows By 255.9%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of GOVXW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

About GeoVax Labs

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.