Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Expands By 350.0%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Givaudan to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

