Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Decreases By 92.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Good Gaming Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of GMER traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 438,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,770. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.01.
About Good Gaming
