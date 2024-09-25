Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Decreases By 92.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GMER traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.01. 438,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,770. Good Gaming has a 52-week low of 0.01 and a 52-week high of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.01.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

About Good Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants interested in competing at the high school or college level worldwide. The company offers Galactic Acres mobile game featuring unique characters, stories, and Web3 enhanced experiences.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.