Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Drops By 73.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 2.32% of GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPB traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $28.38. The company had a trading volume of 158,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long AAPL Daily ETF (AAPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPB was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

