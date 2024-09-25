Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Decreases By 59.6%

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

AMDL stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 1,715,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,109. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $25.62.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

