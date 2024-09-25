Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Decreases By 80.9%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BABX traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 200,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $22.78.
GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile
