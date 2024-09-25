Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX) Decreases By 80.9%

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:BABX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BABX traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $21.86. 200,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

GraniteShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.75x Long BABA Daily ETF (BABX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 1.75x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock. BABX was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

