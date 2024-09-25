Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Grows By 752.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, an increase of 752.1% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FBL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.55. 386,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,217. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.82% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.