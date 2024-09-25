Short Interest in Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Expands By 1,066.7%

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,066.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance

ETCG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile

