Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Decreases By 68.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $48.14.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.04. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

