Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Drops By 90.9%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.2 %
HTLFP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,667. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.
Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
