Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Increases By 260.6%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 96,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,927. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSDT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.