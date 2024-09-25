Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Increases By 260.6%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 96,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,927. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.
Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
Further Reading
