Short Interest in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Increases By 260.6%

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. 96,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,927. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Further Reading

