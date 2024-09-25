Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Decreases By 82.8%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEGIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.32. 3,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02. Hengan International Group has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $19.13.

Hengan International Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

