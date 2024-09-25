Short Interest in Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Decreases By 90.4%

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.4% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HERXF remained flat at $23.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,648. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.28. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

