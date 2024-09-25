Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Declines By 66.8%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the August 31st total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 333.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $62.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.67.

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. HORIBA had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $464.86 million for the quarter.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

