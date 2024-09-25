Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Drops By 98.7%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

i3 Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEEF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 53,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

i3 Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company holds the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks in Liberator field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity field. Its production asset base consists of approximately 850 net conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production wells in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.