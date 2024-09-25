Short Interest in i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Drops By 98.7%

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the August 31st total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
i3 Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ITEEF remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 53,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
i3 Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than i3 Energy
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.