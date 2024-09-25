Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 234.4%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 234.4% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Price Performance
IDCBY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,934. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.12. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $12.62.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter.
About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
