Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Decreases By 98.6%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IVFH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,842. Innovative Food has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter.

About Innovative Food

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.