Short Interest in Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Declines By 63.6%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Select Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,133. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Insight Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Insight Select Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

