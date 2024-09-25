Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 94.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $24.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.67.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
