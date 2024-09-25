Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Decreases By 94.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the August 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $24.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 41,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,226. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

