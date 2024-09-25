Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Decreases By 75.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the August 31st total of 536,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 47,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,491,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 731,566 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,291,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after buying an additional 377,277 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSCT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.82. 299,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,086. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.