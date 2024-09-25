Short Interest in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Drops By 63.6%

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 822.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 107,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,087 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter.

PIE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. 5,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

