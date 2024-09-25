Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned about 1.00% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,661. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.28.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

