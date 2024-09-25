Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Grows By 1,100.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $413,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 316,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.