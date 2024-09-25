Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Grows By 300.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBGK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.