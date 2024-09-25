Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Expands By 277.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,900 shares, a growth of 277.5% from the August 31st total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,072.4 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Shares of ISUZF stock remained flat at $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
