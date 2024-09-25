Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Expands By 277.5%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,657,900 shares, a growth of 277.5% from the August 31st total of 439,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,072.4 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of ISUZF stock remained flat at $13.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

