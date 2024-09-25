Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Grows By 228.9%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. 22,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,576. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Japan Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $10.17.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Japan Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

