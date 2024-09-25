Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 918.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 918.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HTD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.07.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
