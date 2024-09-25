Short Interest in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Expands By 918.8%

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a growth of 918.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HTD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,703. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 126.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

