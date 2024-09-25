Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Decreases By 77.0%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Shares of KPCPY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

About Kasikornbank Public

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

