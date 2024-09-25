Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Decreases By 96.2%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.16. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

Kingspan Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.