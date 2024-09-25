Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Rises By 173.9%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company engages in residential construction projects, and non-residential construction activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.