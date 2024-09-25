Short Interest in Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Rises By 173.9%

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 173.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF remained flat at $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.
About Koninklijke BAM Groep
