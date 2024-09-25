Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Decreases By 81.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 10,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.87.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona and the Southwest of the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements.

