Short Interest in Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Decreases By 81.1%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LBSR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 10,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.87.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile
