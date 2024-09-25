Short Interest in Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Increases By 2,575.0%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 2,575.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nanoco Group Price Performance
Shares of NNOCF remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Nanoco Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.51.
About Nanoco Group
