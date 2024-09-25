Short Interest in Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Increases By 2,575.0%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 2,575.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nanoco Group Price Performance

Shares of NNOCF remained flat at $0.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Nanoco Group has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots consisting of fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; and HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in biometric facial recognition, optical diagnostics, LiDAR, and night vision applications in the sensor industry.

