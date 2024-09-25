Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Expands By 402.8%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 402.8% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NAII traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

