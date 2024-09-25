Short Interest in NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Expands By 283.3%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NTT DATA Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NTDTY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NTT DATA Group has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NTT DATA Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised NTT DATA Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

