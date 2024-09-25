Short Interest in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Drops By 99.2%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 695,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ONCO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Onconetix has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $24.16.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onconetix stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Onconetix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONCO Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 306,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.37% of Onconetix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

