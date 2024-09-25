Short Interest in Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Drops By 99.2%

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 695,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Onconetix Price Performance
ONCO traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. Onconetix has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $24.16.
Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
About Onconetix
Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.
