Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Declines By 66.1%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

OVCHY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.6141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.57.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.