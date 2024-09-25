Short Interest in Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Rises By 500.0%

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Pharma-Bio Serv Stock Performance

Shares of PBSV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. Pharma-Bio Serv has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.