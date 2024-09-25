Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Rises By 415.0%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 415.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.
Playtech Stock Performance
PYTCF remained flat at $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Playtech has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.18.
About Playtech
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.