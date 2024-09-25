Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Rises By 415.0%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 415.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 103.0 days.

Playtech Stock Performance

PYTCF remained flat at $7.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. Playtech has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

