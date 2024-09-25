Short Interest in Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Drops By 74.5%

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of PRE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 35,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,358. Prenetics Global has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Prenetics Global stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of Prenetics Global worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

