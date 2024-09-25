Short Interest in Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Expands By 3,669.0%

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a growth of 3,669.0% from the August 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTIX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,942. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Protagenic Therapeutics

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. The company's lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

