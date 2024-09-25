Short Interest in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Expands By 500.0%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTTW traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,032. PureCycle Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.