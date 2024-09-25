Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Grows By 1,300.0%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of PXSAP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.10.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.