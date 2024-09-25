Short Interest in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Increases By 3,165.8%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 3,165.8% from the August 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quhuo Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QH traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,213. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

