Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rises By 400.0%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Ramsay Health Care Price Performance

Ramsay Health Care Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS RMYHY remained flat at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0543 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th.

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

