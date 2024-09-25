Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Increases By 265.3%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 265.3% from the August 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,143,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

RNECY traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 295,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators with frequency translation, and crystal oscillator, and VersaClock programmable clocks.

