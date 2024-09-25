Short Interest in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Declines By 64.3%

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the August 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 106,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $56.15.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.4568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $17.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.24%.

