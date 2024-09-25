Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Expands By 385.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rexel Trading Down 0.5 %

Rexel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 2,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.

Get Rexel alerts:

Rexel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.