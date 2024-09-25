Short Interest in Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Expands By 385.7%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 385.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rexel Trading Down 0.5 %
Rexel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 2,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,726. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.11.
Rexel Company Profile
