Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Drops By 92.9%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RIV Capital Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of CNPOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,634. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

RIV Capital Company Profile

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

